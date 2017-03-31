Thought Style Analysis According to Ludwik Fleck as a Method of Qualitative Social Research: Theory and Application

To date, the methodological considerations of the Polish medical practitioner and sociologist Ludwik FLECK have been used primarily in historiography. In this article I propose to adapt his central concepts of "thought style" and "thought collective" as qualitative research methods. For this purpose, FLECK's terminology is first presented, using examples from gender and science studies. I adapt the analysis of thought styles to the analysis of expert interviews according to MEUSER and NAGEL. The resulting concept of a qualitative "thought style analysis" is critiqued in the last part of the article.

URN: http://nbn-resolving.de/urn:nbn:de:0114-fqs170258