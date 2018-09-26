Digital Self-Presentation: The Subjective Meaning of Selfies for Adolescents and Young Adults
Abstract
In this article we address visualized self-presentation, which is colloquially described as a "selfie." More precisely, we deal with individual and group-related meanings of this pictorial practice as well as its relevance in the communicative event from the perspective of its producers and distributors. We use the results of an interview study conducted with adolescents and young adults, which we examined with the help of grounded theory methodology, in order to shed light on a (youth) cultural practice and at the same time determine the (inter-) subjective importance of selfies.
Keywords
internet; selfies; social networks; social media; identity; interviews; grounded theory methodology
