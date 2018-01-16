Organized Communities as a Hybrid Form of Data Sharing: Experiences from the Global STEP Project

Isabell Stamm

Abstract


With this article, I explore a new way of how social scientists can share primary qualitative data with each other. More specifically, I examine organized research communities, which are small membership groups of scholars. This hybrid form of data sharing is positioned between informal sharing through collaboration and institutionalized sharing through accessing research archives. Using the global "Successful Transgenerational Entrepreneurship Practices" (STEP) project as an example, I draw attention to the pragmatic practices of data sharing in such communities. Through ongoing negotiations, organized communities can, at least temporarily, put forward sharing policies and create a culture of data sharing that elevates the re-use of qualitative data while being mindful of the data's intersubjective and processual character.


Keywords


data sharing; qualitative research; secondary analysis; archiving; research collaboration

DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.17169/fqs-19.1.2885

