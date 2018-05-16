Review: Franz Breuer, Petra Muckel & Barbara Dieris (2018). Reflexive Grounded Theory. Eine Einführung für die Forschungspraxis [Reflexive Grounded Theory. An Introduction to the Research Practice]

The textbook "Reflexive Grounded Theory" was first published in 2009. In 2017 the third, completely revised and expanded edition was released. This is an accessible and reader-friendly work, understandable for beginners and inspiring for advanced researchers. It is not only a textbook, but also a work that goes beyond the methodology of reflexive grounded theory, compiling the nuances and (self-) reflexive aspects of qualitative research.

Comparing the editions and discussing their structural and content changes, in this review I focus in particular on why the third edition is worth reading (even for readers of the previous editions): In a thematically well-structured presentation, novice and experienced researchers are encouraged to reflect on the epistemological and methodological premises of qualitative research. Furthermore, they are supported in creating a personal project using the well-organized toolbox of reflexive grounded theory methodology (RGTM). In doing so, the textbook helps to build a bridge between the human and social sciences: As readers are introduced to the research process comprehensively and successively, RGTM turns into a transdisciplinary meeting point.