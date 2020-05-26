About the Condition of the Possibility of a Methodological Reflection: An Answer to the Reply by Asbrand and Martens

In their reply to my article, published in FQS 20(3), ASBRAND and MARTENS argue with regard to my thesis of the simultaneous validity of contradictions as follows: In their paper, which I had made the central focus of my examination of the documentary perspective on teaching, they claim that it was exclusively about the complementarity of students and teachers. If one wanted to observe opposing moments in teaching, other empirical phenomena and other publications would have to be consulted or other research questions would have to be asked. But the crucial point of my critical analysis is exactly that it is necessary to refer to other places and that the simultaneity of contradictions cannot be observed at the same spot. ASBRAND and MARTENS thus indirectly confirm the thesis that polycontexturality, understood as the simultaneity of different valences, is only insufficiently observed in a conjunctivistical perspective. In addition to clarifying, sharpening, and correcting my original thesis, my response to the reply also addresses a fundamental problem of qualitative-reconstructive research: the question of the condition of the possibility of methodological reflection. Because the problem of a limited possibility of this reflection is understood as partly responsible for the reply.