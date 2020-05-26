Challenging Times—Methods and Methodological Approaches to Qualitative Research on Time

In this introduction we present the FQS special issue on research on the topic of time. The fundamental idea is that time is a basic element of social action that therefore is relevant to a diverse range of research fields. The studies and approaches in this special issue allow a discussion about the challenges time-sensitive qualitative research faces. Looking at the contributions selected for this edition, we have identified four central aspects: Firstly, it becomes clear that time-analytical questions are not limited to a particular line of research, but rather can be applied to diverse thematic areas. Secondly, the methods chosen enable access to different time perceptions. This also applies, thirdly, to the selected theories. Fourthly, with the special issue we invite readers to reflect on the temporality of material objects. With these essays it is our intention to encourage time-analytical studies dealing with these four and other related aspects.