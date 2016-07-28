Analytic or Evocative: A Forgotten Discussion in Autoethnography

There is a need for an effective methodological strategy to sustain research on professional practice in the social services. The opposition between the autoethnographic work of Carolyn ELLIS and Arthur BOCHNER (2000, 2006) and the analytic proposals of Leon ANDERSON (2006a) serves as lens through which to explore key aspects of the discussion: While ELLIS and BOCHNER refuse any attempt at abstract theoretical systematization, ANDERSON aims to build bridges between the ethnographic tradition and emerging forms of personal narratives. After reviewing the autoethnography literature, I conclude that although the evocative autoethnographic approach seems to have become dominant in the field, it can be enriched by the analytical approach.

