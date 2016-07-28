Why Doesn't Charles Bovary Want to be a General Practitioner Anymore? On the Mediality of Interviews with General Practitioners in Their Advanced Training

In this article, we focus on interviews with general practitioners about their advanced training. While analyzing these interviews one can learn how motives can generally be narrated. This shows how the communication of contingency is a functional resource for mastering the contingency of narrating a story. Importantly, these interviews make the mediality of the scientific process visible. The selective form of these interviews is itself a relevant sociological feature. A sociology that often does not focus on the selective form of interviews may benefit from these results.

