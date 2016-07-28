To Observe and to Be Observed: How Teachers Perceive Videography and Experience its Camera Gaze in Continuing Education

In this article, I analyze teachers' experience of being observed by videography during their teaching. Although video cameras are widely used in educational research and teacher education, and although the possibilities and limitations of video research are reflected mainly in qualitative studies, there is still a dearth of information about teachers' experiences of being observed. This analysis is based on an example of a teacher training course with the aim of professional development, during which lessons were observed by videography. Based on the method of video elicitation, these videos served as stimulus for a reflection in qualitative interviews. The method not only reactivates decision making and thoughts during teaching, but also elicits expectations and attitudes related to the videography itself. The analysis reveals that videography, teaching, and teacher habitus produce a complex techno-social assemblage.

URN: http://nbn-resolving.de/urn:nbn:de:0114-fqs160392