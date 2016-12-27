Conducting an Unplanned Participant Observation: The Case of a Non-Birder in Bird Watchers' Land
Abstract
This article describes two participant observations of birdwatchers, which occurred by serendipity. Characteristics of personal and interpersonal behavior patterns are identified and illustrated. Specifically, four themes including total immersion and dedication to details of birders as well the collaborative-competitive nature of their interactions and sub-culture are discussed in the context of available knowledge about subcultures in other types of sports and leisure activities. Methodological and ethical aspects of unplanned participant observation are also addressed.
Keywords
bird watching; birders; participant observation; accidental observation; serendipity in qualitative research; subculture
Copyright (c) 2016 Roni Berger
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.