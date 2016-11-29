Review: Helene Feichter (2015). Schülerinnen und Schüler erforschen Schule. Möglichkeiten und Grenzen [Pupils Investigate Schools. Options and Obstacles]

In this highly recommendable book, Helene FEICHTER describes two research projects and analyzes the impact of the active involvement of pupils in school development and school research. She identifies possible problems, and stresses that active participation of pupils in a research project means an interruption in regular school routines, which causes irritation for all parties involved. She works out a model describing the process of school research with active involvement of pupils in four steps. FEICHTER concludes with seven theses she puts forward on school research actively involving pupils. Despite some objections, the book is an important contribution to school development and educational research, in which pupils are often perceived as objects or beneficiaries of research rather than active researchers.

