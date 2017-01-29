Narratives Across Media as Ways of Knowing

Interest is growing in forms of narrative that go beyond written and spoken verbal signs, in how such varying media expand the range and types of knowledge signified in narratives, and how narrative analysts can work across media. Alongside the more conventional concentration on interview and textual narratives (ROSE, 2012), the articles in the thematic section draw on social media, film and policy narratives as well as still images and the processes involved in creating and documenting them. In the course of this wide address, the authors investigate what is distinctive about these "ways of knowing" and why it is useful to pay attention to the variable media of narratives. The authors suggest that addressing a wider range of narrative media can provide new, cross-media ways of understanding self-narratives that expand the usual verbal, temporal framings of such personal stories, for narrators, their audiences, and researchers. Historical and other contextual differences distinguish narratives, as much as do their specific media. The authors also consider how narratives bring together the global and the local.

