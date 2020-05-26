Contextualized Repertoire Maps: Exploring the Role of Social Media in News-related Media Repertoires
Abstract
In this article, I introduce contextualized repertoire maps as a qualitative approach to the study of news-related media use. With their origins in the sociological analysis of personal networks, egocentric network maps are adapted here to visualize patterns of media use and then contextualized with qualitative interviews and data collected during participant observation. This integrative approach is illustrated by a study of the routines and practices of news consumption within and around social media platforms. I demonstrate how the mapping exercise can complement other qualitative methods to explore the structure, meaning and processes of cross-media user practices and discuss the scope and limits for visualizing and analyzing the interrelatedness between social media platforms and traditional mass media.
Keywords
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.17169/fqs-21.2.3235
Copyright (c) 2020 Lisa Merten
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.