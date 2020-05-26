Video-Based Educational Research: What Happens After Recording With two Cameras?

Video-based research is enjoying increasing popularity in social science research in general, as well as in educational and classroom research in particular. It is used in various methodological approaches, and recording frequently employs a multi-perspective approach implemented with the help of two cameras (two-camera strategy). However, what happens in the subsequent phases of research often remains unclear, as detailed information on how multi-perspectivity is dealt with during data processing and descriptions of relevant analysis techniques are largely missing in the relevant literature. Referring to three situations we experienced in our video-based research project, which we conducted in Swiss kindergarten classrooms, we identify opportunities for new insights. They were mainly achieved by systematically integrating the material gained from the second camera during data processing. By doing so we aim to contribute to current methodological discussions which accompany the increasing use of videos in social science research.