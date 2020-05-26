Reply to the Article "Teacher in Crisis? A Critical Examination of a Recent Study" of Johannes Twardella (FQS, Volume 20, No. 3, Art. 27 – September 2019)

Jan-Hendrik Hinzke

Abstract


In this article I take a counter-position to the discussion of my monograph “Teacher crises in their everyday working life” by Johannes TWARDELLA. By doing so, I react to a number of TWARDELLA's arguments, critical requests, and questions. The goal is to outline, once again, my perspective on the research subject and to contribute to future prevention of misunderstandings and attributions.


Keywords


teacher crises; professionalism of teachers; documentary method; objective hermeneutics



DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.17169/fqs-21.2.3468

Copyright (c) 2020 Jan-Hendrik Hinzke

