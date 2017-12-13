Visual Arts as a Tool for Phenomenology
Abstract
In this article I explain the process and benefits of using visual arts as a tool within a transcendental phenomenological study. I present and discuss drawings created and described by four participants over the course of twelve interviews. Findings suggest the utility of visual arts methods within the phenomenological toolset to encourage participant voice through easing communication and facilitating understanding.
Keywords
arts-based research; arts-informed research; participant voice; visual arts; drawing; art elicitation techniques; transcendental phenomenology; graduate student mother; DocMama; mothers and art; gender
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.17169/fqs-19.1.2912
Copyright (c) 2017 A. S. CohenMiller
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.