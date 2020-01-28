Outlining Cultural Qualitative Content Analysis
Abstract
In this article I propose an independent research method within the field of qualitative content analysis: cultural qualitative content analysis. By outlining the underlying conceptual and methodological framework, I illustrate the independence of the method under consideration. To demonstrate its applicability, I examine the subject-matter of cultural qualitative content analysis from a substantive perspective: what is analyzed when studying communication? In order to answer this question, it is necessary to make certain cultural assumptions which fundamentally determine what the subject-matter of the research should be, and thus how to generate appropriate empirical data. Closely related to this theoretical reference are methodological clarifications: how to structure cultural qualitative content analysis to enable the investigation of multiple connotations as genuine subject-matter of the research? Drawing on a specific observation-leading vocabulary (semiotic concept of culture, dialogical, situational-interactive concept of communication, concept of meaningful context), I elaborate on the communication process and the content of communication, as well as on the methodological implications for researchers using cultural qualitative content analysis: proceeding in line with the principles of openness, context-sensitivity and multiperspectivity.
Keywords
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.17169/fqs-21.1.3441
