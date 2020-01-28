Analytical Heuristics for Qualitative Content Analysis—Between Modifications of Research Practice and Innovation Potential

Against the background of an analysis of youth social workers' practical theories, I discuss considerations and decisions involved in creating a stronger link between qualitative content analysis and analytical heuristics. I explain that it is possible to identify content-related (knowledge) concepts using MAYRING's (2000, 2015) summarizing technique. However, findings regarding the relations between concepts on a formal level are limited when using this technique. As qualitative content analysis can be modified (SCHREIER, 2014), it is possible to combine it with other empirical methods and models. I demonstrate how the summarizing technique of qualitative content analysis can be linked to BRONFENBRENNER's (1981) ecological systems theory. In doing so, content-related (knowledge) concepts can be explained in detail and their interconnections can be unveiled and understood. Based on empirical data, I demonstrate how such an empirical analysis can be conducted.