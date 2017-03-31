Conference Report: Qualitative Content Analysis—and Beyond?

Markus Janssen, Christoph Stamann, Yvonne Krug, Christina Negele

Abstract


This conference report provides an overview of the main issues discussed at the conference "Qualitative Content Analysis—and Beyond?" The pivotal question discussed was whether or not it is reasonable and legitimate to combine qualitative content analysis with other research approaches, for example grounded theory methodology, to enhance its qualitative core. Other issues discussed were the analytical reach of qualitative content analysis, the conditions of understanding, and the lack of and necessity for a background theory.

Keywords


qualitative content analysis; qualitative text analysis; methodical and methodological reflection; codes and categories; grounded theory methodology; discourse analysis



